Nicholas Langworthy officially joins race for 23rd Congressional District

Nicholas A. Langworthy has logged more than a decade of behind the scenes maneuvering through local and state Republican politics, and is still only 41 years old.

But now Langworthy, the state Republican chairman, joins the elective arena for the first time by officially declaring for the new 23rd Congressional District. His entrance into the race now shapes a three-way affair in the Aug. 23 primary featuring Carl P. Paladino, the 2010 Republican candidate for governor, and former Manhattan businessman and Fredonia native Marc Cenedella.

In a video slated for release on Friday, Langworthy joined the fray by ticking off a list of what he views as Biden administration failures and its embrace a "dangerous far left ideology." He says he can win because he had challenged Democrats like Andrew M. Cuomo and Kathy Hochul and "delivered results."

"I’m running for Congress because we don’t just need people who know how to fight," he said, "we need fighters who know how to win."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Langworthy, the former Erie County GOP chairman, is expected to emerge as a major force in the election that will feature Paladino's widespread name recognition and Cenedella's ability to self-finance his campaign. Already, he is touting his close association with former President Donald Trump, whom he urged to run for governor of New York in 2013.

"When the Republican Party in New York needed new leadership, President Trump called on me to turn things around," he says in the video.

Langworthy also emphasized his roots in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties (he lives in Niagara County), as well as his conservative politics.

"I know first hand the pain that Democrat and liberal policies have had driving my friends and so many of all of our loved ones to other states with more freedom and opportunity," he said. "Western New York and the Southern Tier deserves a conservative Republican congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to Joe Biden and the radicals in Washington and get real results for our taxpayers."

Langworthy is also expected to gain the Conservative nod for the general election, with sources indicating he could slate a districtwide announcement tour as early as Monday.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.