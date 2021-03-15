Niawanda Park sets all-time record for Erie Canalway Trail use

Business was down about 25% from 2019 at Old Man River and Mississippi Mudds, Berrafato said. By comparison, business fell 60% from 2019 at his Prima Pizza restaurant in downtown Buffalo.

"Once the crummy spring got through, by mid-May through the summer, the weather was pretty strong with very little rain, so that was a factor," Berrafato said. "People wanted to get outside because of the pandemic. The combination of the two I think helped us overcome the pandemic to a degree – at Mississippi Mudds for sure."

He said Old Man River was hurt because its live music, normally offered four or five nights a week, was banned, and its catering business was crippled, too.

The eateries placed tables and chairs in the park to bolster their outdoor dining offerings, Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis said.

"The safest thing and the best thing for your mental health is to get outside walking around, biking, rollerblading," Davis said.

He estimated that 500,000 users visited Niawanda Park last year in addition to the trail users.