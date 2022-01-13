 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara-Wheatfield schools to close Friday due to Covid-19 staffing shortage
0 comments

Niagara-Wheatfield schools to close Friday due to Covid-19 staffing shortage

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District will be closed Friday as a result of an overwhelming staffing shortage, especially in the district's transportation department, that is the result of Covid-19, Superintendent Daniel G. Ljiljanich announced Thursday on the district's website.

In a transcribed telephone message that went out to parents, Ljiljanich said the decision to close the district was not made lightly.

"The decision to close was not an easy one, and is only being done after exhausting all viable options," he said. "In the end, we could not guarantee all students would be transported to school safely and within a reasonable time frame."

Ljiljanich said that, based on the expected return of staff members from isolation and quarantine as a result of the virus, district officials are confident that school will resume Tuesday.

Schools are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew is officially stripped of royal titles amid sexual assault lawsuit

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News