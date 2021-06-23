Niagara Wheatfield ignored student victims of rape, assault, state lawsuit says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After the plea, the girl's mother blasted the school in a Facebook post that said the victim had been attending school with Dowdy all through the 2018-19 academic year.

Niagara Wheatfield's handling of student rapist stirs student uproar For 9 months, a rape victim went to school with her alleged attacker. Then he pleaded

The lawsuit says the girl's mother met with then-high school principal Michael Mann before school started in September 2018, bringing with her the order of protection and texts from Dowdy to her daughter, apologizing for what he had done.

"Mr. Mann responded that the criminal charges were not yet proven, so (Dowdy) would not be punished. He promised the mother that (the girl) would not have contact with him but provided no concrete plan about how the school would keep her daughter away from her rapist," the suit says. "That fall, (Dowdy) went out of his way to encounter her multiple times a week. Although their lockers were not near each other, (Dowdy) would frequently stand outside her classroom and wait for her to walk out of the room and then glare at her."

Dowdy played on the school's lacrosse team during 2018-19 and was planning to attend the senior prom and the graduation ceremony, students told The Buffalo News at the time.

On May 31, 2019, after The News broke the story, about 100 students walked out of classes at the high school to protest the district's inaction.