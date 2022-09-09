 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Veggie Van Mobile Farmers Market bridges gaps in access to healthy, affordable produce

Connor Abbott, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara Veggie Van Mobile Farmers Market

Connor Abbott, a food system educator, helps bring fresh produce to parts of Lockport, Niagara Falls and elsewhere with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County Veggie Van Mobile Farmers Market.

 Photo provided by CCE of Niagara County
The two-person staff with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County Veggie Van Mobile Farmers Market was expected to have a vehicle fitting of its name during this, its seventh season.

“We still have a little food trailer,” said Jen Regan, an extension nutrition educator who runs the Veggie Van program with Connor Abbott, food system educator and Veggie Van assistant.

Last fall, the Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY Blue Fund awarded the mobile market $264,000 to continue the program with a custom van better suited for the purpose. Some of the parts remain waylaid in China by global supply chain issues.

Regan hopes they will be ironed out by next growing season, so she can drive a refrigerated van between county farms and mobile market sites where access to affordable fresh fruits and vegetables is limited.

"We could have 20 veggie vans out there and it still wouldn't hit everyone in the county who needs access," said Regan, of Niagara Falls, who also runs the WNY Food Incubator, a community kitchen for budding entrepreneurs of the CCE Niagara County headquarters in the town of Lockport.

Since 2016, the Veggie Van has brought direct access to fresh fruits and vegetables to residents of Niagara Falls and Lackawanna, many of whom have little access to fresh produce.

The Veggie Van takes cash payments, EBT, and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons. Last year, approximately 6,000 pounds of produce was brought to low access communities via the Veggie Van.

Niagara Falls and Lackawanna are considered a food desert- an area where residents have limited access to fresh, healthy and affordable foods. The Veggie Van aims to combat hunger and reduce food insecurity by traveling to designated areas where community members do not have a grocery store nearby. Residents might otherwise need to travel over a mile to get to the nearest grocery store to purchase healthy produce.

Funding for the Veggie Van was made possible through CCE’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant, funded by the New York State Department of Health. The 5-year grant was award to CCE-Niagara to foster healthy communities in Niagara Falls and Lackawanna, NY. For more information, visit cceniagaracounty.org.

Cornell Cooperative Extension puts knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability, and social well-being. We bring local experience and research-based solutions together, helping New York State families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Niagara County is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact our office if you have any special needs.

The mobile farm program, in its seventh year, was funded into early 2020 to serve Niagara Falls and Lackawanna. Near the start of the pandemic, it shifted gears to set up shop at sites in Niagara Falls and Lockport, later adding the North Tonawanda Senior Center at Tuscarora Health Clinic to the itinerary.

Jen Regan, program manager with the Veggie Van Mobile Market

“We could have 20 veggie vans out there and it still wouldn't hit everyone in the county who needs access,” said Jen Regan, program manager with the Veggie Van Mobile Market.

Last year, the Veggie Van provided more than 10,000 pounds of fresh produce to customers – a figure Regan predicted will be surpassed this year.

The next few weeks make up prime time for farm market season, she said. She expects winter squash, plums and lots of apples and tomatoes to be among the steadier staples in coming weeks.

“One of our best sellers every year is corn from Hiller's Farm Market,” she said of the enterprise in Burt. “It's so delicious, some people will eat it raw.”

Peaches, nectarines and cherries sell well, as do several varieties of greens from McCollum Orchards and Gardens, a sixth-generation farm in the city of Lockport, Regan said.

Costs tend to be slightly lower than you might find in a grocery store.

The van staff sometimes presents tasting sessions to expose shoppers to unfamiliar foods, provides recipe cards and works with a regional “farmacy” program, also supported by the Blue Fund, to provide produce for primary care patients who are prescribed healthier diets. Those who take a related educational class get $20 to spend at the Veggie Van.

The Veggie Van will continue to operate through Oct. 13 the following days and sites.

North Tonawanda: Tuesdays

1 to 2 p.m., North Tonawanda Senior Center, 110 Goundry St.

Lockport: Every Wednesdays

10 to 11 a.m., The Spires, 45 Ontario St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Willow Gardens, 284 Willow Ave.; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Packet Boat Landing, 465 South St.; 3 to 4 p.m., Autumn Gardens, 788 High St.

Niagara Falls: Thursdays

9:30 to 10:30 a.m., St. John De La Salle Catholic Church, 8600 Buffalo Ave.; 11 a.m. to noon, John Duke Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.; 1 to 2 p.m., Carolyn's House, 542 Sixth St.; 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s Health Clinic, 3101 Ninth St.

All are welcome to shop at the market. Cash, EBT, Double Up Food Bucks and farmers market checks are accepted as payment but not credit or debit cards.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

