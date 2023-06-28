What’s now an empty former lab on the second floor of a building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will soon house a Niagara University science research lab, where officials hope groundbreaking work can be conducted in the heart of Buffalo by university researchers and their students.

Congressman Brian Higgins joined university and medical campus leaders Wednesday at the 73 High St. lab to announce $750,000 in federal funding that was included in the 2023 federal budget with the help of Higgins and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“The funding announced today is an investment in Niagara students who will be the next generation of researchers and medical professionals,” Higgins said. “It is an investment in the growth and productivity of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and it is an investment in medical breakthroughs that can change the way we treat patients suffering from the most challenging diseases and conditions.”

The lab will be led by professor Mary McCourt, an award-winning researcher who has taught at Niagara since 1999. Among her many contributions to research, McCourt holds 14 patents for a drug delivery system called Cholestosome technology that, once commercially available, should revolutionize treatments for diabetes, lead poisoning, viruses like Covid-19 and some cancers.

One of Niagara’s main attractions to students is the chance to work as undergraduates on research like McCourt’s that would typically be restricted to graduate students at larger universities. Niagara doesn’t have graduate programs, but its undergrads can join research teams and be mentored by scientists early in their college careers.

Niagara senior David Cordone of Syracuse, a chemistry major, said working on McCourt’s research team is preparing him for a future career in research.

“The skills that I’ve gained in her lab are incredible, both in science and outside of it,” he said. “And I know that having this lab in downtown Buffalo will give us a lot of networking experience that we might not have while we’re at Niagara.”

Niagara University President Rev. James J. Maher said many students have benefited from research opportunities at the B. Thomas Golisano Center for Integrated Sciences, which opened on the university's Lewiston campus in 2013.

But the new lab will provide Niagara students the "chance to do this work within the medical campus, collaborating with university partners and leaders in health care from our region, which begins to develop their career pathway into the health sciences,” Maher said.

It formerly housed a lab for the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute.

McCourt said the lab will be painted and outfitted this summer and she'll move her work and the eight students a year who assist her there by the fall.

Her Cholestosome technology alone holds promising treatments that will change the way drugs are delivered, make treatments more effective and improve patients’ lives, she said.

In the coming years, diabetes patients will no longer have to take insulin by injection thanks to the technology. It will enable insulin to be delivered via a pill with a special coating that won’t dissolve until it’s past the stomach, allowing it to spread through the body, just like insulin shots do.

She’s also working on a therapy to remove lead from brain cells to improve treatment for children affected by lead poisoning. And she’s developing a method of preventing viral cells from replicating that appears to reduce Covid-19 infection by 60%, she said.

Another name that came up several times Wednesday was Dr. Lawrence Jacobs. He went to Niagara University as an undergraduate, became a doctor who conducted key research on multiple sclerosis and chaired the University at Buffalo Neurology Department.

Dr. Jacobs died in 2001 at age 63, but his name graces the Jacobs Institute, a medical innovation center focused on accelerating development of treatments in vascular medicine, and his wife, Pamela, has served on Niagara’s Board of Trustees for eight years.

She called the news of a Niagara lab adding to the medical campus “a dream come true” for her late husband and herself.

“It’s been 20 years, but not a day goes by that I don’t meet a patient he helped or a student he taught,” she said. “So many of his students have said that his vibrancy, his energy and his passion inspired them, and that he made learning fun. Now as this medical corridor expands, it will give more students an opportunity to continue his dreams.”