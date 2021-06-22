NIagara University to break ground next month on upgrade to Kiernan Recreation Center

Niagara University announced Tuesday that it will break ground next month on an $11.5 million upgrade to the Kiernan Recreation Center.

The project is set to be completed in the fall of 2022. Funding includes a $1 million grant from the New York State Higher Education Capital Matching program, along with other private donations and university investments.

"The Kiernan Center project will provide our students, and the entire community, with a facility that anchors our commitment to excellence and touches every aspect of a student’s life on our campus,” said Niagara University president James J. Maher, in a prepared statement.

The renovation will include the construction of an 18,000-square-foot, two-story addition with a new weight room, sports medicine suite, advanced dance studios, field and classroom storage, athletic locker rooms, team meeting space and recreation offices.

The Kiernan Center was built in 1989. It has an indoor track, swimming pool, free weights, an aerobic dance area and an array of cardio and strength-training equipment.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.