Niagara University, asphalt company to battle over project

Attorneys for Niagara University and AL Asphalt will argue Aug. 10 before the Town of Niagara Zoning Board of Appeals over whether the town's zoning ordinance allows the company to build an asphalt plant.

If the board decides it is not allowed, AL Asphalt could apply for a variance, Town Attorney Michael B. Risman said.

The company's plan at 4660 Witmer Road came close to approval before The Buffalo News reported on the project in March.

Neighboring communities and NU said they didn't know about the project. When residents mobilized against it, the state Department of Environmental Conservation revoked its preliminary approval, the Niagara County Planning Board rejected the project and the town rescinded its approvals.

The site is in an industrial zone near the south entrance to the NU campus.

Risman said NU challenged the project, claiming that the town zoning law doesn't spell out asphalt production as an allowable use in an industrial zone. County planners made the same point, he said.

