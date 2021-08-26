Niagara Splash World set to open Saturday at former Fantasy Island

The operators of Niagara Splash World at the former Fantasy Island Amusement Park on Grand Island announced Thursday on their Facebook page that the venue will open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Gene Staples, the new operator of the park, missed last month's tentative reopening date for the venue's water park, which was supposed to open in mid-July

Tickets will be $14.99 for anyone 3 feet or taller. Children shorter than that are free. Tickets will only be sold at the admission gate to start, the company said. Parking will also be free "for the remainder of the season."

