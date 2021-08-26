 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Splash World set to open Saturday at former Fantasy Island
0 comments

Niagara Splash World set to open Saturday at former Fantasy Island

Support this work for $1 a month
Gene Staples Fantasy Island Water Park

Gene Staples, the new operator of the former Fantasy Island amusement park, stands in the water park in June. He had hoped to reopen the water park, now known as Splash World, in mid-July but that hasn't happened yet.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

The operators of Niagara Splash World at the former Fantasy Island Amusement Park on Grand Island announced Thursday on their Facebook page that the venue will open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Gene Staples, the new operator of the park, missed last month's tentative reopening date for the venue's water park, which was supposed to open in mid-July

Tickets will be $14.99 for anyone 3 feet or taller. Children shorter than that are free. Tickets will only be sold at the admission gate to start, the company said. Parking will also be free "for the remainder of the season."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amphibious tour bus splashes onto the scene in Paris

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News