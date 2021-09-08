Niagara River search for two men turns into a recovery mission

The search for two men last seen early Tuesday in the Niagara River near Broderick Park has transitioned in a recovery mission, according to Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Police received a 911 call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about someone in the water yelling for help after a van drove into the river, and a search and rescue was launched by the police department's Underwater Recovery Team and other responders. The search was suspended Tuesday night.

Police continue to seek the public's help to positively identify the two men as a Black male wearing a black shirt and the other as a Hispanic male with a gray beard and a green or camouflage coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo police immediately.

