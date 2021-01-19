Niagara River Greenway money OKd for veterans memorial, Aquarium plaza

The committee that controls Niagara River Greenway funding in Niagara County approved cash Tuesday for a veterans memorial in Wheatfield and a new plaza in front of the Aquarium of Niagara.

The Wheatfield project, which received $100,000, required the Host Communities Standing Committee to override the Greenway Commission's decision that the project was inconsistent with the goals of the Greenway because it lacks a connection to the river.

The memorial is being moved from the town Highway Department garage to the Town Hall-Community Center campus.

The Aquarium project, which received $250,000, is called "Whirlpool Commons."

It's an outdoor common area and a presentation space next to the building, with fabric canopies to be supported by metal poles and steel cables. The opposite end of the site would be partially encircled by a grassy berm and seating on two tiers of boulders.

The Aquarium is beside the Niagara River Gorge, access to which was opened last year by the removal of the former Robert Moses Parkway.

