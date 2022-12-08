 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara History Center gets grant to preserve Lockwood photo

  • Updated
Belva Lockwood portrait

A portrait of Belva Lockwood that is displayed at the Niagara History Center in Lockport.

 Michael Petro
Grant money will help the Niagara History Center in Lockport conserve one of its most important pieces.

The center was awarded a Conservation Treatment Grant from the Greater Hudson Heritage Network and the New York State Council on the Arts that will go toward the preservation of an oil on canvas portrait of Belva Lockwood by M.W. Clark.

Lockwood was a Royalton native who became a nationally prominent figure in the women’s rights movement and international peace movement. She was the first woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court and ran for U.S. president in 1884 and 1888, before women were allowed to vote.

The Greater Hudson Heritage Network and the New York State Council on the Arts are awarding $191,886 in conservation treatment grants to 32 organizations, located in 16 New York counties.

The portrait of Lockwood was originally donated to the Historical Society in 1963 by her grandson, DeForest Ormes, said History Center curator Terry Abrams. Conservation of the portrait will be done by Tracy Dulniak of Great Lakes Art Conservation in Grand Island.

