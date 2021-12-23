Niagara has a place on campus for four Afghan women – but first must get them out of Afghanistan

But it's not known when – or if – the four will be able to obtain visas to leave Afghanistan and enter the U.S. Niagara is working on the problem with the State Department and the Institute of International Education.

Reilly said he doesn't want the women to head to any visa office until the result is a certainty, because the U.S. no longer has representatives in Afghanistan. For the women, appearing at any foreign embassy in Afghanistan would mean disclosing their whereabouts to the Taliban.

One of the complications is that some of the women would have to leave vulnerable family members behind.

"It's a heartbreaking situation," Reilly said. "Our hope is to support them to the maximum extent we can, which may mean bringing their families, but at this point we can't commit to doing that because of the resource limitations we have."

The visiting scholars would live in the university’s Roosevelt House and assist with courses associated with the Justice House program.