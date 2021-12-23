Niagara has a place on campus for four Afghan women – but first must get them out of Afghanistan

Four Afghan women hope to reach Niagara University in early 2022 – if they can escape the Taliban.
The Taliban's leaders have imposed limits on girls' education and banned women from certain workplaces since taking over last summer, and a recent Human Rights Watch report documented more than 100 killings and abductions of former Afghan officials since August with the New York-based research group describing the violence as on the rise and deliberate.
"Extracting them is really the most difficult aspect of what we're doing," said David Reilly, chairman of the university's political science department. "We are still working very actively to identify a means by which we can get them into the United States or at least out of Afghanistan. At that point, it's just a question of money and logistics, which are really the easier things."
Niagara has lined up $50,000 from an anonymous donor to help with the effort to bring the refugee women to the Lewiston campus, Reilly said.
The women's names are a closely guarded secret, so as not to endanger their lives, Reilly said Wednesday.
Reilly said the notion of bringing some Afghan women to Niagara was triggered by a nationwide request to colleges from Betty Reardon, founder of the Peace Education Center at Teachers College, Columbia University.
"Not many schools, if any, have stepped up to do this at the level that we're looking at," Reilly said.
“As a Vincentian university, Niagara is especially focused on issues of social justice, both within our local community and around the world,” said Rev. James J. Maher, university president. “When we learned of this important work to support Afghan women during this critical time, we immediately sought out ways we could assist in the endeavor.”
The plan, according to Reilly, is to install two of the women as visiting scholars for two years, while the other two, who are younger, would be enrolled as students – one graduate, one undergraduate – with full-ride scholarships until they finish their degrees.
"It would be up to our admissions office to determine where they would fit, where their current schooling puts them in terms of their preparation and readiness," Reilly said.
All four women speak English.
The prospective visiting scholars were affiliated with a United Nations program in Afghanistan "and worked on issues of women's empowerment within Afghanistan as well," Reilly said.
They would teach special units within existing classes regarding international organizations, women's issues, democratization and support for impoverished communities, Reilly said.
But it's not known when – or if – the four will be able to obtain visas to leave Afghanistan and enter the U.S. Niagara is working on the problem with the State Department and the Institute of International Education.
Reilly said he doesn't want the women to head to any visa office until the result is a certainty, because the U.S. no longer has representatives in Afghanistan. For the women, appearing at any foreign embassy in Afghanistan would mean disclosing their whereabouts to the Taliban.
One of the complications is that some of the women would have to leave vulnerable family members behind.
"It's a heartbreaking situation," Reilly said. "Our hope is to support them to the maximum extent we can, which may mean bringing their families, but at this point we can't commit to doing that because of the resource limitations we have."
The visiting scholars would live in the university’s Roosevelt House and assist with courses associated with the Justice House program.
Justice House is a campus living and learning community for a select group of Niagara students who show passion for the environment, social justice and legal advocacy and justice. They live and take classes together, and have access to special mentoring from faculty as well as older students.