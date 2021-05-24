Niagara GOP chief admits trying to run Lockport man in Niagara Falls race

The Niagara County Republican chairman said his party tried to run a Lockport resident in a Niagara Falls minor-party primary in hopes a judge would give him a guaranteed ballot line in November.
That didn't work out. As a result, GOP Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr. said his candidate, Nicholas J. Pasceri, won't be campaigning in next month's Working Families Party primary for the 4th District County Legislature seat, even though his name is on the ballot.
“What we thought was that the Working Families people the Democrats were running, we could toss off the ballot," Andres said. "We assumed that would be the case and we could run one up the middle, possibly sneak one in, get somebody to win if they split the votes."
The 4th District has the county's largest proportion of Black residents. Its voters are 65% Democratic and 10% Republican. That's partly why Niagara County Democratic Chairman John O. Jacoby Jr. said he found it “highly unusual" that a white man from Lockport was running in the 4th Legislative District.
"Maybe he has designs on moving into the 4th Legislative District, but I doubt it,” he said.
The incumbent legislator, Democrat Owen T. Steed, is being challenged in a Democratic primary by Jeffrey Elder, who ran for mayor of Niagara Falls two years ago as an independent.
Steed has been endorsed by the Conservative Party, and the Working Families Party endorsed Elder. Both men are Black.
"We knew we had no shot on the Republican line," Andres said. "For a few signatures, it was worth taking a chance.”
Because there are only 79 registered Working Families voters in the 4th District, Pasceri's nominating petition needed only two signatures.
The strategy was tied to a GOP lawsuit in more than 15 counties, including Niagara and Erie, that tried to have all Working Families-endorsed candidates kicked off the ballot on a technicality pertaining to automated signatures of their nominations. The cases were consolidated into one, and a State Supreme Court judge in Syracuse last month ruled against the Republicans.
"It strikes me as a little underhanded, but in the end, when Working Families won their suit, that returned everything to where it should be," Jacoby said.
"I'm focused on my own race and I can't worry about everybody else," Steed said.
Elder said he was not surprised to hear the development in the race.
"This is what’s going on all over the country with all the things that the Republicans have been doing," he said. “This is predominantly a Democratic area and a minority area. We need representation that looks like that, and that’s why we want the people to know what’s going on here. It’s terrible and something needs to be done about it.”
It is legal for someone from Lockport to run for a Legislature seat in Niagara Falls.
"There is no state law requirement that a candidate for a local office reside in the district in which election is sought at the time the petition is filed," Niagara County GOP Election Commissioner said in an email. "Candidates would need to meet the residency requirements at the time they are elected to the office."
In February, just before petition season, Pasceri changed his affiliation from Republican to Working Families.
Andres denied that the candidacy was tied to a county job recently obtained by Pasceri's wife, Richelle J. Pasceri, who was fired as Lockport city clerk by Mayor Michelle M. Roman last year, leading to still-unresolved litigation.
Richelle Pasceri was hired Dec. 14 as a $54,000-a-year confidential secretary in the county Conflict Defender's Office.
"She was qualified for it and she was out of work," Andres said.
The Pasceris did not respond to requests for comment.