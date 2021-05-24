Niagara GOP chief admits trying to run Lockport man in Niagara Falls race

Steed has been endorsed by the Conservative Party, and the Working Families Party endorsed Elder. Both men are Black.

"We knew we had no shot on the Republican line," Andres said. "For a few signatures, it was worth taking a chance.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Because there are only 79 registered Working Families voters in the 4th District, Pasceri's nominating petition needed only two signatures.

The strategy was tied to a GOP lawsuit in more than 15 counties, including Niagara and Erie, that tried to have all Working Families-endorsed candidates kicked off the ballot on a technicality pertaining to automated signatures of their nominations. The cases were consolidated into one, and a State Supreme Court judge in Syracuse last month ruled against the Republicans.

"It strikes me as a little underhanded, but in the end, when Working Families won their suit, that returned everything to where it should be," Jacoby said.

"I'm focused on my own race and I can't worry about everybody else," Steed said.

Elder said he was not surprised to hear the development in the race.