Niagara Falls will try again to limit short-term rentals

The City of Niagara Falls will make another attempt to regulate short-term rentals such as Airbnb apartments.

The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to vote on imposing a moratorium on approvals of such units until Sept. 16.

Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said 92 rentals have gone through the Zoning Board of Appeals since a prior moratorium ended last September.

"People are complaining about it. They're all over the city," he said.

The 2020 moratorium gave the city time to write an ordinance limiting short-term rentals primarily to downtown.

But the ordinance was strongly opposed by landlords and the city Planning Board rejected it, thus requiring a unanimous vote by the Council to pass it. Councilman William Kennedy II voted no, sinking the ordinance although all other councilmen supported it.

Mayor Robert M. Restaino said the new version will be much the same as last year's except that it would allow the Council to change the boundaries of the allowed rental area annually.

