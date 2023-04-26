Niagara Falls and the Western New York Law Center announced a new partnership Wednesday that uses the 2016 Zombie Foreclosure Law to ensure the perpetual upkeep of vacant and abandoned residential properties in the city.

Under the law, the lenders or mortgage servicers on such properties are required to maintain them, or regularly visit them to ensure that they are being maintained, said Kate Lockhart, director of the Western New York Law Center's Vacant and Abandoned Properties Unit.

"Most of the things that are required under the Zombie Foreclosure Law are external," said Lockhart, referring to rules concerning the outside of properties and making sure they are free of health and safety violations.

That would include making sure the grass surrounding the property is mowed, that its environs are not blighted or a nuisance to neighbors and that it is regularly monitored.

The law requires the bank or servicer to verify whether the property is vacant. If it is, someone from that entity must visit the property every 25 to 30 days after the mortgage holder has either defaulted or fallen behind on their mortgage payments, unless the homeowner is actively pursuing loss mitigation, Lockhart said.

"If you're submitting documents to your bank saying, 'Hey, I fell behind but I want to try and negotiate with you and get current again,' and you're sending them updated utility bills and things, they don't have to go visit the property because they can tell that it's occupied," she said.

In addition, the state requires that lenders and mortgage servicers register the vacant or abandoned property with the Department of Financial Services.

"So when they register, at that point, DFS knows that they're the entity that's supposed to be maintaining it to the current standard," Lockhart said.

In some cases, she said, the Western New York Law Center will attempt to work with homeowners to find a resolution to their delinquency.

"Sometimes, they don't realize there's equity in the home and they can sell it outright. Or, there are things like something called a deed in lieu of foreclosure where, instead of completing an entire foreclosure, the bank will take title and go through an application process," Lockhart said.

However, if the mortgage owner is not around, the property becomes the bank's responsibility under the Zombie Foreclosure Law.

Lockhart said her unit will begin circulating information throughout Niagara Falls to tell residents how to submit complaints about vacant properties in their neighborhoods.

"Obviously, we'll be working very closely with code enforcement in the City of Niagara Falls. We have had some regular meetings with the mayor of Niagara Falls to make sure that he's in the loop on what we're doing, and he's helping us to reach out to different community groups in the area to make sure we're getting information on where the properties are in the community," she said.