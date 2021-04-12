 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls Water Board sets interviews for new executive director
Niagara Falls Water Board sets interviews for new executive director

Niagara Falls Water Board plant

The Niagara Falls Water Board headquarters and water filtration plant, pictured in 2017. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska

The Niagara Falls Water Board, whose last executive director quit after deciding he'd rather work in the lab, will begin interviewing candidates for his successor Tuesday.

Sean W. Costello, the board's general counsel and acting director, said the five-member board will hold an executive session Tuesday to begin interviewing applicants. A second batch of candidates will be interviewed at a future date before the board makes its choice.

Costello declined to release the names of any of the candidates.

The last executive director, Patrick A. Fama, was hired in March 2019 and given a three-year contract. But in December 2020 he resigned to return to his previous post at the board, as a lab technician and microbiologist.

Headshot_Patrick-Fama

Patrick A. Fama (Courtesy Niagara Falls Water Board)

The board hired an Amherst firm, Selective Staffing Services, to produce a list of candidates.

The agency operates Niagara Falls' water and sewer systems. The five board members are appointed by the mayor, the City Council, the governor, and the leaders of the State Senate and Assembly.

