Niagara Falls Water Board says bills paid at City Hall won't be a problem

Niagara Falls residents who paid water bills on time at City Hall this month don't have to worry about being charged late fees, the Niagara Falls Water Board said late Tuesday.

The announcement came hours after the city advised residents to contact the Water Board to ensure payments made at City Hall were received by the board.

A problem with the electronic transmission of payment information from City Hall to the Water Board prompted the warning.

The Water Board said utility lines were downed following a Dec. 12 motor vehicle accident, causing the disruption in communication. Repairs are expected to be completed today, the board said.

"All payments received are date stamped, and no late fees will be charged for accounts timely paid at City Hall but not recorded at that time," the Water Board said in a news release. "Until normal operations are restored, the Water Board asks the public’s patience when requesting account balance information, as there may be some delay between payment and recording in the account."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.