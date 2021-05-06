Niagara Falls Water Board narrows choice to two for executive director

The Niagara Falls Water Board has winnowed the field of applicants for its vacant executive director position to two, acting director Sean W. Costello said Thursday.

Costello, the board's general counsel, said neither of the two finalists works for the agency. Both have been interviewed twice by the five-member board that governs the agency, which operates the city's water and sewer systems.

The board, which met three times this week, has scheduled a session for next week, but Chairman Nicholas J. Forster said he doubts a decision will be made. Costello said the board also has scheduled meetings for May 17 and 24.

The board hired Selective Staffing Solutions of Amherst to lead its recruitment efforts. Costello said the company identified 84 potential candidates, 31 of whom expressed enough interest in the position to be screened by the search firm through interviews and resume reviews.

Selective Staffing submitted 11 candidates for the board’s consideration, and the board chose five for initial interviews.

