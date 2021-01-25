Niagara Falls Water Board hires Williamsville search firm to find new director

The search for a new executive director for the Niagara Falls Water Board was placed in a Williamsville company's hands Monday.

The board voted 4-1 to retain Selective Staffing Services to produce a list of candidates to run the agency that operates Niagara Falls' water and sewer systems.

The company's fee will be 20% of the new director's starting salary. The last executive director, Patrick Fama, was earning $120,000 a year when he quit last month and went back to being the agency's microbiologist.

Board member Renae Kimble voted no, asserting that the board was violating its policy calling for competitive bidding for anything costing more than $10,000.

Sean W. Costello, the board's attorney and acting director, said professional services are exempt from that rule. He said Selective Staffing was recommended by board member Colleen Larkin.

"The thumb is on the scales already," Kimble said, disagreeing with Chairman Patrick D. Brown's view that "time is of the essence" in finding a new executive director.

