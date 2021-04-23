Niagara Falls visitor center to be replaced with $46 million project

A new $46 million visitor center will replace the existing one at Niagara Falls State Park in the next few years.

State Parks Commissioner Eric Kulleseid said the project, funded in part by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, will replace the "inadequate" Orin Lehman Visitor Center and its "claustrophobic gathering spaces."

The old building, constructed in 1985, was slated for a makeover, but state officials decided to start over instead.

The new center will offer ticketing and food as well as historic interpretation of history of Native American people and the Falls' connection to the Underground Railroad, Kulleseid said.

The existing administration building nearby will become a public space with historical exhibits.

"I can't wait to get it started," Kulleseid said.

"It's not just underwhelming, but frankly it's an embarrassment," Mark V. Mistretta, regional director of State Parks, said of the existing center.

The new 28,000-square-foot building "will blend in nicely with the landscape," Mistretta said.

The Wilson Foundation's parks and trails director, J.J. Tighe, announced an $8 million grant toward the project.

