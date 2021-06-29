Niagara Falls tries to block state from ruling on police residency

The City of Niagara Falls wants a judge to prevent a state arbitrator from ruling on the city's enforcement of a residency law for high-ranking police officers.
A captain and four lieutenants were charged this year with violating a city law requiring employees to live within city limits, according to court papers.
Afterward, two retired, two moved into the city and one accepted a demotion to police officer.
On May 17, the Niagara Falls Captains and Lieutenants Association sent notice to the city and to the state Public Employment Relations Board demanding binding arbitration on the matter for the officers who retired or moved into the city.
The city responded June 8 with a lawsuit against the union, seeking a court order preventing state arbitration.
"It's not a negotiable item. It's the law," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said Monday.
The city's contract with the Niagara Falls Police Club, the union for police officers, exempts its members from the residency law if they were hired before September 2016.
However, there is no such exemption in the city's contract with the Niagara Falls Captains and Lieutenants Association, commonly referred to as the "brass union."
City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino sent letters to the five officers in 2020 telling them he had reason to believe they did not live in Niagara Falls.
Capt. Michael Trane decided to retire, as did Lt. Michael Drake, president of the brass union. Lt. Jason Sykes and Lt. Timothy Ferchen decided to move into the city.
Only Lt. Michael Tarnowski went through the hearing process specified in the residency law, according to court papers. A hearing officer decided Tarnowski didn't live in the city, but Tarnowski persuaded the city to demote rather than fire him.
James B. Tuttle, the attorney for the police unions, filed a grievance Feb. 12 and a lawsuit March 4, seeking to stop the hearing process. State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso, however, refused to issue a temporary restraining order.
The city's lawsuit contends nothing in the union contract allows arbitration over a residency law issue, because the contract doesn't even mention that law.
The original grievance contended Tarnowski's rights under the union contract were violated because the residency law hearing didn't comply with the disciplinary hearing format in the contract.
The city's attorney for this case, Michael E. Hickey, said in a court filing that the enforcement process for the residency law doesn't have anything to do with a departmental disciplinary hearing over job performance issues, whose rules are discussed in the contract.
Tuttle, the union attorney, did not respond to a request for comment Monday. He has not yet filed reply papers in the case, which has been assigned to State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III.