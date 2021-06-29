Niagara Falls tries to block state from ruling on police residency

The City of Niagara Falls wants a judge to prevent a state arbitrator from ruling on the city's enforcement of a residency law for high-ranking police officers.

A captain and four lieutenants were charged this year with violating a city law requiring employees to live within city limits, according to court papers.

Afterward, two retired, two moved into the city and one accepted a demotion to police officer.

On May 17, the Niagara Falls Captains and Lieutenants Association sent notice to the city and to the state Public Employment Relations Board demanding binding arbitration on the matter for the officers who retired or moved into the city.

The city responded June 8 with a lawsuit against the union, seeking a court order preventing state arbitration.

"It's not a negotiable item. It's the law," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said Monday.

The city's contract with the Niagara Falls Police Club, the union for police officers, exempts its members from the residency law if they were hired before September 2016.

However, there is no such exemption in the city's contract with the Niagara Falls Captains and Lieutenants Association, commonly referred to as the "brass union."