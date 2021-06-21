Niagara Falls tries again to limit short-term rentals like Airbnbs to downtown

The Council now is planning to do away with that provision, with a public hearing set for Wednesday on repealing the rule requiring a unanimous Council vote if the Planning Board says "no" to anything. The change would make a 4-1 vote good enough.

Schultz-Reitz said her group's main objection to the law is limiting the location of short-term rental units, which now are scattered all over the city.

"Our question is, who does it benefit?" Schultz-Reitz asked. "It doesn’t really benefit the residents of the downtown area, because it’ll force gentrification. It doesn’t help the tourist, because it’s scary downtown. The city hasn’t done anything to make that area better. It really doesn’t benefit the property owners in Niagara Falls as a whole who want to capitalize on their property by being able to open short-term rentals anywhere within the city."

"We're trying to create critical mass downtown," Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said. "That can lead to revitalization in that area."

The map was drawn to take in the area that already has the most short-term rental sites, he said.