Niagara Falls tries again to limit short-term rentals like Airbnbs to downtown

The text of a proposed ordinance that would limit short-term rentals – such as Airbnbs – to Niagara Falls' downtown area was released Friday, ahead of a City Council public comment session scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
It's the second year in a row that the Council has considered a law limiting the location of short-term rentals and imposing taxes and fees on them.
The proposal is almost identical to the 2020 version, with the boundaries of the area where rentals would be allowed being exactly the same.
The law specifies that short-term rentals must pay the same occupancy tax, or "bed tax," as Niagara Falls hotels and motels.
The city will charge $250 for a special use permit for a one-unit rental, or $400 for a two-unit permit. Once the permit is granted, the city will charge an annual licensing fee of $250 or $400.
"We know it’s going to pass. There’s nothing we can do about it. They’re going to ram it through. They’re changing the rules so they can do that," said Carol Schultz-Reitz, a rental owner and chairwoman of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association.
Last year, the Council voted 4-1 in favor of such a law, but that wasn't good enough because the city Planning Board had voted against it. Under the city zoning ordinance, a unanimous Council vote is needed to approve something the Planning Board opposes.
The Council now is planning to do away with that provision, with a public hearing set for Wednesday on repealing the rule requiring a unanimous Council vote if the Planning Board says "no" to anything. The change would make a 4-1 vote good enough.
Schultz-Reitz said her group's main objection to the law is limiting the location of short-term rental units, which now are scattered all over the city.
"Our question is, who does it benefit?" Schultz-Reitz asked. "It doesn’t really benefit the residents of the downtown area, because it’ll force gentrification. It doesn’t help the tourist, because it’s scary downtown. The city hasn’t done anything to make that area better. It really doesn’t benefit the property owners in Niagara Falls as a whole who want to capitalize on their property by being able to open short-term rentals anywhere within the city."
"We're trying to create critical mass downtown," Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said. "That can lead to revitalization in that area."
The map was drawn to take in the area that already has the most short-term rental sites, he said.
Tompkins said 238 short-term rental licenses have been approved by the city, but he doesn't know how many actually are operating. And it's generally agreed that there are many more rentals operating without a city permit.
"In an analysis done by a consultant, they were identifying somewhere near 300 operating in the city, and this was last year," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.
The proposed law says short-term rentals "have the potential to compromise the residential character of the community and may cause disruption to the peace, quiet and enjoyment of neighboring residents."
It says the law seeks "to minimize any potential detrimental impact this commercial enterprise may have upon the residential character of predominantly owner-occupied neighborhoods."
Schultz-Reitz said there is "zero evidence" that short-term rentals have caused any problems, but Tompkins disagreed.
"We're having more and more people come forward talking about their neighborhood and how it's being compromised by these short-term rentals," Tompkins said. "People aren't following the rules and these houses are becoming party houses. People are renting them and going in to have a party on Friday night or Saturday night."
The city hasn't responded to Freedom of Information requests for police reports connected to short-term rentals or a list of the number of licensed ones, according to James Abbondanza, president of the Tourist Home Association.
He and another short-term rental owner, Colin Ligammari, are running for the City Council this year.