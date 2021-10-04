Niagara Falls tourism report proposes theme park, multi-use venue, pedestrian-only core

Restaino, who ran on a platform of expanding the city's tax base through business development, was interested in the downtown venue that's been missing since the Niagara Falls Convention Center was converted into Seneca Niagara Casino in 2004.

"I think we should be actively exploring the framework for the city to have a right-sized events center," Restaino said in an interview after a news conference at the institute office. "I've begun preliminarily discussing what it would take to get that going."

Restaino said he envisions "university and minor-league sports" in such a facility. The report said it could also host trade shows, concerts and other types of performances.

Restaino said the city needs something bigger than the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls or the Seneca Events Center at the Seneca Niagara Casino, but he wasn't sure what the right size would be.

He acknowledged the city doesn't control much land downtown.

"The Seneca Nation has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in developing our world-class gaming destinations," a statement from the nation said. "We are always interested to hear about other potential projects that can potentially build on the positive momentum our operations continue to generate in the region.