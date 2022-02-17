 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls to restore World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, party
Poor-Ould-Goat-crop

The Irish musical group Poor Ould Goat will perform at the St. Patrick's Day party March 17 in the Conference Center Niagara Falls.

 News file photo

The "World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade" is coming back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Niagara Falls' chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Rev. James J. Browne Division 1, announced Thursday that its March 17 celebration will return, including the 351-foot parade followed by a party in the Conference Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls St.

The parade, with longtime Hibernian Patricia Mahoney as grand marshal, will start at Old Falls and First streets at 4:45 p.m. The party starts when the parade ends at the Conference Center doors, and will last until 11 p.m.

Irish musical acts Poor Ould Goat and Crikwater will perform, along with award-winning step dancers from the McCarthy School of Irish Dance.

Irish food and drink will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at aohnf.com/tickets.

Buffalo also has restored its St. Patrick's Day parade, set for 2 p.m. March 20 on Delaware Avenue.

