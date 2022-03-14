Niagara Falls to reopen pools and splash pads this summer

The City of Niagara Falls will reopen in its public swimming pools and splash pads this summer for the first time since 2019.

The facilities never were open in 2020 or 2021 because of Covid-19 pandemic fears.

More than $1 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used to repair pool liners and make other updates. Mayor Robert M. Restaino said the Center Avenue Wading Pool will be converted into a splash pad.

The city announced Monday that the facilities will open June 30 and remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Labor Day.

The city also announced a job posting for lifeguards and recreation aides. Lifeguards will be paid $15 an hour and aides will earn $13.25 per hour.

Applicants should look up the jobs on the city website, or call 716-286-4313 or 716-286-4430.

Applicants must be city residents and at least 16 years old. Lifeguards must pay a $50 certification fee which will be reimbursed upon completion of the mandated lifeguard course and subsequent hiring.

