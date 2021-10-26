Niagara Falls to consider law regulating solar energy projects

Niagara Falls may soon join the list of local communities that regulate the size and location of solar energy projects.
Wednesday, the City Council will vote on starting the process toward such a law, beginning with a 120-day moratorium on solar projects to give the city time to work through the process.
"We have nothing on the books, nothing in our zoning ordinance," Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said Friday. "We don't want something to come forward to us until we finish adopting the law. We have to hold a public hearing, we have to finish changing some zoning ordinances."
The solar law would allow projects including less than 4,000 square feet of solar panels in any part of the city.
There are a few small areas where projects larger than that would be prohibited, but wherever the projects are located, they would need to be placed on at least 5 acres of open land. Parcels of that size are rare in the Cataract City, Tompkins admitted.
He's the sponsor of the proposed law, but it was suggested by the city administration, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.
"The city has had inquiries, and it triggered the administration's need for a local law relative to nonhousehold and residential (solar) uses," Restaino said.
The proposed law wouldn't interfere much with roof-mounted solar panels. A building permit would be required, and the panels must have anti-reflective coatings and extend no more than 8 inches above the roof's surface.
"You can still have your roof full of solar panels," Tompkins said.
Ground-mounted commercial projects of up to 4,000 square feet would have to go through the existing city approval process for accessory structures.
They would be limited to 15 feet in height; the neighbors' views of the panels would have to be blocked "to the extent reasonably practicable"; and their owners should place them in such a way that they avoid shading property to their north, the proposed law says.
The 5-acre-plus solar projects would require action by the city Planning Board after a public hearing, and depending on a project's location, the Niagara County Planning Board might have to vote, too.
A plan would have to be filed for taking the panels down when they reach the end of their usable life, and the new county law on solar panel recycling would have to be followed, also.
The developer of a large-scale solar project would have to post a bond with the city of 125% of the project's cost, to make sure money is available for removal of the panels and restoration of the site.
Storage batteries would not be allowed, but the equipment would have to be surrounded by a fence at least 7 feet high, the proposed law says.