Niagara Falls to consider law regulating solar energy projects

Niagara Falls may soon join the list of local communities that regulate the size and location of solar energy projects.

Wednesday, the City Council will vote on starting the process toward such a law, beginning with a 120-day moratorium on solar projects to give the city time to work through the process.

"We have nothing on the books, nothing in our zoning ordinance," Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said Friday. "We don't want something to come forward to us until we finish adopting the law. We have to hold a public hearing, we have to finish changing some zoning ordinances."

The solar law would allow projects including less than 4,000 square feet of solar panels in any part of the city.

There are a few small areas where projects larger than that would be prohibited, but wherever the projects are located, they would need to be placed on at least 5 acres of open land. Parcels of that size are rare in the Cataract City, Tompkins admitted.

He's the sponsor of the proposed law, but it was suggested by the city administration, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.

"The city has had inquiries, and it triggered the administration's need for a local law relative to nonhousehold and residential (solar) uses," Restaino said.