Niagara Falls takes another step toward citywide reassessment

The Niagara Falls City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to seek bids from companies to help the city reassess all property.

That hasn't been done since 2006, when public anger aborted a revaluation plan.

Since then, Niagara Falls' assessed property valuations have sunk to 67% of their true market value, according to the state Office of Real Property Services.

"We have not had the political will, the guts, to do something," Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer said. He said homes in the city's most desirable areas are underassessed, while those in run-down neighborhoods are overassessed.

"Reassessment is inevitable," new Councilman Donta Myles said. He voted yes although he said current property values are "inflated." He suggested the city wait to carry out the plan until the market cools down.

New Councilman David Zajac voted no, saying he wants more information on the issue.

A lame-duck Council voted last month to start the reassessment process. The appraisal firm will be paid with American Rescue Plan money.

