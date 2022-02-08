Niagara Falls State Park attendance bounces back; Knox Farm becoming 'a true gem'

New York State parks reported more visits than ever in 2021 – 78.4 million – with Niagara Falls State Park recording 3 million more visits than in the pandemic year of 2020.

But like most state parks in the Buffalo Niagara region, the Niagara Falls park lagged behind its 2019 pre-pandemic attendance figure.

The announced visitorship at Niagara Reservation State Park, by far the largest of the parks, reached nearly 8.5 million from April 1 through Nov. 30, up from 5.45 million in 2020. But in the last pre-pandemic year, the state claimed 9.5 million visitors for that park.

Overall attendance for the 18 state parks in Erie and Niagara counties reached 12.7 million last year, 1% below the number in 2019, according to figures released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. But the 2021 number was roughly 43% more than 2020 total of nearly 9 million visits.

Most parks that improved on pre-pandemic attendance didn't do so by much, with one exception.

The popularity of Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora zoomed in 2020 and kept growing in 2021.

The popularity of Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora zoomed in 2020 and kept growing in 2021.

In 2019, Knox Farm recorded about 292,000 visits. That number jumped to 512,000 in 2020 and 719,000 last year.

That makes the Knox family's former estate the second most popular state park in the region. Before the pandemic, Knox Farm's attendance ranked only sixth in the region.