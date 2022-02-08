Niagara Falls State Park attendance bounces back; Knox Farm becoming 'a true gem'

New York State parks reported more visits than ever in 2021 – 78.4 million – with Niagara Falls State Park recording 3 million more visits than in the pandemic year of 2020.
But like most state parks in the Buffalo Niagara region, the Niagara Falls park lagged behind its 2019 pre-pandemic attendance figure.
The announced visitorship at Niagara Reservation State Park, by far the largest of the parks, reached nearly 8.5 million from April 1 through Nov. 30, up from 5.45 million in 2020. But in the last pre-pandemic year, the state claimed 9.5 million visitors for that park.
Overall attendance for the 18 state parks in Erie and Niagara counties reached 12.7 million last year, 1% below the number in 2019, according to figures released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. But the 2021 number was roughly 43% more than 2020 total of nearly 9 million visits.
Most parks that improved on pre-pandemic attendance didn't do so by much, with one exception.
The popularity of Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora zoomed in 2020 and kept growing in 2021.
"The numbers make sense, but certainly aren't positive in any way," a park operations manager said at a recent regional parks commission meeting.
In 2019, Knox Farm recorded about 292,000 visits. That number jumped to 512,000 in 2020 and 719,000 last year.
That makes the Knox family's former estate the second most popular state park in the region. Before the pandemic, Knox Farm's attendance ranked only sixth in the region.
“Knox Farm is really a true community park, which is used by residents every day," State Parks spokeswoman Angela P. Berti said. "With walking paths, a dog park and many special events, Knox Farm is really a true gem. During the pandemic, it reached full capacity nearly every day of the week and we are really grateful that people continue to come, even as life resumes to a bit more normal.”
As always, Niagara Falls State Park is the most visited park in the region, with an estimated 9 million visits in 2021. Nearly 8.5 million of those came during the "tourist season," officially April through November.
However, during 2019, Niagara Falls' attendance was nearly 9.6 million for the full year, which stands as its all-time record. But the 2021 figure far exceeds the 2020 attendance of 5.97 million.
Local critics have questioned the state's attendance figures for Niagara Falls because there are no facilities to take attendance at any of the park entrances. The state uses a formula to produce an estimate, based in part on parking and ticket sales to attractions.
While Niagara Falls was down 6% from 2019 numbers, attendance at the smaller state parks near the falls was hit hard. Devil's Hole was down 24%, and DeVeaux Woods was down 28% from pre-pandemic levels.
Fort Niagara in Youngstown, the third most popular state park in the region, had 391,000 visits last year, which was 17% less than in pre-pandemic 2019.
Artpark in Lewiston, whose entertainment schedule was curtailed by the pandemic, drew 249,000 in 2021, a 22% decrease from 2019's attendance.
Beaver Island State Park and Big Six Mile Creek Marina, the latter hampered by construction in 2021, recorded fewer visits than in 2020. Beaver Island was down 8%, and Big Six dropped 25%. The third state park on Grand Island, Buckhorn Island, showed a 1% increase over its 2020 number of visits.
Evangola State Park, with 244,000 visits, was 29% ahead of its 2019 attendance, while Beaver Island, Buckhorn and Buffalo Harbor showed single-digit percentage increases over pre-pandemic numbers.
In the Southern Tier, Allegany State Park beat its 2019 attendance.
The park's Quaker Area tallied 827,000 visits in 2021, 3% ahead of 2019, and the Red House Area saw 745,000 visits, up 4% from the last pre-pandemic year.