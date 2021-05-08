 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls speeds up applications for outdoor dining permits
Niagara Falls speeds up applications for outdoor dining permits

LOCAL-Restaino-inauguration-CANTILLON (copy)

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

Restaurants in Niagara Falls that want to offer outdoor dining this year may take advantage of the city's expedited process for permits, which will cost only $10, Mayor Robert M. Restaino announced Friday.

The city set up the process last year, when indoor dining was banned under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's pandemic lockdown rules.

According to a resolution on Wednesday's City Council agenda, City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino, the mayor's brother, will have the authority to grant or deny the permits, if the Council agrees to assign him that duty.

The permits are temporary and will expire Nov. 30, or sooner if the state does away with social distancing requirements at restaurants, the resolution said.

