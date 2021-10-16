Niagara Falls sets trick-or-treat hours for Halloween

The City of Niagara Falls' trick-or-treat hours for Halloween will be 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, the mayor's office said.
The mayor's office said that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are still required to wear masks in public settings, and that costume masks are not considered suitable substitutes for cloth masks.
Matt Glynn
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today