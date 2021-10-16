 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls sets trick-or-treat hours for Halloween
The city of Niagara Falls has set its hours for trick-or-treating.

The City of Niagara Falls' trick-or-treat hours for Halloween will be 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, the mayor's office said.

The mayor's office said that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are still required to wear masks in public settings, and that costume masks are not considered suitable substitutes for cloth masks.

Matt Glynn

