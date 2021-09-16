Niagara Falls School District to run Head Start; CAO loses half of $20 million contract

+3 Niagara Falls district vying to snatch Head Start contract from CAO The Community Action Organization has run the Head Start program for children in Niagara County for nearly five years. The Niagara Falls School District thinks it would do a better

The CAO suspended and ultimately fired the two classroom teachers who failed to notice that the girl was missing.

A week later, after paying a $3,500 fine to the state and providing staff with additional training regarding supervision, the CAO was permitted to reopen the DiFrancesco Academy.

The CAO also operates Head Start in Erie County, where it serves more than 2,000 children. The agency lost its automatic renewal in Erie County, though, because it was ranked among the lowest 10% of Head Start programs in the country that federal reviewers visited in 2018.

The Niagara Falls School District initially applied for the Niagara County grant for Head Start in 2019, along with the CAO, which had run the program for the previous four years. The CAO's contract was to expire in June 2020.

But instead of awarding the grant to either applicant, the federal Administration for Children and Families tapped Child Development Institute, a contractor with the federal Office of Head Start, to run the program on a temporary basis.

It is relatively uncommon for the government to opt not to award a contract to any of the applicants.