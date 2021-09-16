Niagara Falls School District to run Head Start; CAO loses half of $20 million contract

The Niagara Falls School District has been awarded a $10.5 million contract from the federal government to run Head Start programs for the city’s preschool children for the next five years.
The school district was selected by the federal government to take over half of a Head Start program that had included all of Niagara County. It had been run by the Community Action Organization, an anti-poverty organization, from 2015 to 2020.
The CAO said Thursday evening it had been awarded a $10 million contract to run Head Start programs throughout the rest of Niagara County for the next five years. The agency will serve 200 children and families in Lockport, Newfane and North Tonawanda.
The majority of Head Start contracts are automatically renewed, unless a program is flagged for problems.
The CAO lost its automatic renewal in Niagara County because the nonprofit allowed a 3-year-old girl to wander away, unaccompanied, from a Head Start site in the DiFrancesco Academy Center in Niagara Falls in 2017. A parent found the girl outside in the street several minutes later.
The next day, the state Office of Children and Family Services suspended the center’s day care license.
The next day, the state Office of Children and Family Services suspended the center's day care license.
The CAO suspended and ultimately fired the two classroom teachers who failed to notice that the girl was missing.
A week later, after paying a $3,500 fine to the state and providing staff with additional training regarding supervision, the CAO was permitted to reopen the DiFrancesco Academy.
The CAO also operates Head Start in Erie County, where it serves more than 2,000 children. The agency lost its automatic renewal in Erie County, though, because it was ranked among the lowest 10% of Head Start programs in the country that federal reviewers visited in 2018.
The Niagara Falls School District initially applied for the Niagara County grant for Head Start in 2019, along with the CAO, which had run the program for the previous four years. The CAO's contract was to expire in June 2020.
But instead of awarding the grant to either applicant, the federal Administration for Children and Families tapped Child Development Institute, a contractor with the federal Office of Head Start, to run the program on a temporary basis.
But instead of awarding the grant to either applicant, the federal Administration for Children and Families tapped Child Development Institute, a contractor with the federal Office of Head Start, to run the program on a temporary basis.
It is relatively uncommon for the government to opt not to award a contract to any of the applicants.
“Annually, a very small number (one or two) service areas transition to interim management as a result of competition because no successful applicants were found,” Patrick Fisher, a spokesman for the Administration for Children and Families, wrote in an email earlier this year.
Niagara Falls will be the fourth school district in New York to operate a Head Start program. Most of the nearly 300 Head Start programs in the state are run by community organizations like the CAO.
The Head Start grant to the Niagara Falls School District was announced Thursday by Rep. Brian Higgins. It will pay the district $2.1 million a year for five years.
CAO’s Head Start program in Erie County ranked among the lowest 10 percent of such programs across the country last
The district will enroll 141 children ages 3 to 5 in Head Start, and 40 children under age 3 in Early Head Start, totaling 181 children under 5. That's in addition to the 520 pre-kindergarten 3- and 4-year-olds the district already serves.
The district also will provide support for the kids' caregivers, including workforce training and parenting classes.
The school district will take over five buildings that the Head Start program used when it was operated by the CAO.
The program is free to families, who must meet low-income guidelines. In Niagara Falls, nearly half of preschoolers live in poverty.