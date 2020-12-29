 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls residents advised to contact Water Board about December bill payments
Niagara Falls

An aerial view of downtown Niagara Falls.

 Derek Gee

The City of Niagara Falls on Tuesday advised residents who paid water bills at City Hall in December to contact the Niagara Falls Water Board to make sure the board received their payments.

"Due to technical difficulties at the Water Board, payments made at City Hall cannot be electronically transmitted to the Water Board at this time," city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release. "Unfortunately, the Water Board has not advised city government as to when their technical difficulties will be corrected."

The city, which is a separate governmental entity from the Water Board, has physically delivered all payments made at City Hall to the board "to provide them with all of the current information," Cavalleri said in the release.

The Water Board may be contacted at 283-9770.

