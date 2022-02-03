Niagara Falls regulates large-scale solar power projects

Niagara Falls has become the latest local municipality to regulate large-scale solar power projects, as the City Council unanimously passed a 12-page solar law Wednesday that sets the rules developers must follow.

"The law was proposed by the administration as a result of many inquiries during 2021 regarding city-owned parcels," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. Now that the law is in place, "We can seriously entertain proposals," he said.

The law says the Planning Board must hold a public hearing before voting on a site plan for any project that includes more than 4,000 square feet of solar panels. They must be located on a parcel of at least five acres, and must be surrounded by a 7-foot fence.

No on-site storage batteries will be allowed, and applicants must present plans for decommissioning the project and limiting its visual impact.

Ground-mounted solar installations smaller than 4,000 square feet are allowed anywhere in the city, but they must win approval as accessory structures under the terms of the zoning ordinance.

