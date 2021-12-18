 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls Public Library steps up tech offerings with FCC grant
0 comments

Niagara Falls Public Library steps up tech offerings with FCC grant

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL Wild Art HICKEY

Free public computer terminals are popular with patrons in Niagara Falls.

 John Hickey/Buffalo News

The Niagara Falls Public Library announced Friday that it has 200 Chromebook computers and 200 Wi-Fi hotspots to lend to its customers, thanks to a grant from the Federal Communications Commission.

Other grants, from the American Library Association, the Grace Foundation and the National Library of Medicine enabled the library to provide increased on-site public access to computers, 3-D printers, device charging stations and other technological offerings.

They will be stocked in "privacy pods" that the library plans to open in March, Library Director Sarah Potwin said.

LOCAL New Niagara Falls Library Director HICKEY

Sarah Potwin is the director of the Niagara Falls Public Library.

“Books are half of our story. We, like many libraries, are evolving our services to meet our citizens' needs," Potwin said. "Unique services such as passport acceptance and notary services, scanning, e-book downloads, computer literacy training are some of the many services available to citizens, all for free."

She was joined for a news conference Friday by Rep. Brian Higgins, Mayor Robert M. Restaino, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt and Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Christmas tradition lives on through an AM&A's Santa chair

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Opinion

Another Voice: Libraries need funding to ensure a fair census count

  • Updated

By Sarah Potwin Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has presented his budget for fiscal year 2019-20. As executive library director of the Niagara Falls Public Library, I have strong concerns that New York State libraries in our hometowns are not funded to properly support the federal 2020 census count, hurting Western New Yorkers. The 2020 census is to be the

+3
Computers in tow, roving librarian shares a new kind of literacy
Local News

Computers in tow, roving librarian shares a new kind of literacy

  • Updated

Like the librarians who rode horses into isolated Appalachian communities during the Great Depression, their saddlebags filled with books, Sara Taylor takes to the road carrying her tools of literacy. Unlike the intrepid Pack Horse librarians of the Works Progress Administration, Taylor steers a small white box truck painted with the words “BTOP Express.” That stands for Broadband Technology

+4
Fascinating local history gets more time at Niagara Falls Public Library
History

Fascinating local history gets more time at Niagara Falls Public Library

  • Updated

From Tesla to tourism, from the Underground Railroad to the Manhattan Project, not to mention daredevils, the Local History department of the Niagara Falls Public Library has information on it all. And soon the public will be able to see it for more hours each week. Starting Oct. 2, the library’s Local History department, which in recent years had

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News