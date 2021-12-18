Niagara Falls Public Library steps up tech offerings with FCC grant

The Niagara Falls Public Library announced Friday that it has 200 Chromebook computers and 200 Wi-Fi hotspots to lend to its customers, thanks to a grant from the Federal Communications Commission.

Other grants, from the American Library Association, the Grace Foundation and the National Library of Medicine enabled the library to provide increased on-site public access to computers, 3-D printers, device charging stations and other technological offerings.

They will be stocked in "privacy pods" that the library plans to open in March, Library Director Sarah Potwin said.

“Books are half of our story. We, like many libraries, are evolving our services to meet our citizens' needs," Potwin said. "Unique services such as passport acceptance and notary services, scanning, e-book downloads, computer literacy training are some of the many services available to citizens, all for free."

She was joined for a news conference Friday by Rep. Brian Higgins, Mayor Robert M. Restaino, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt and Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.