Niagara Falls police probe Ferry Avenue shooting that sent man to hospital
Niagara Falls police continue to probe an early Sunday shooting on Ferry Avenue.

Police say officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Ferry and found a 31-year-old man shot in the chest.

Police later Sunday said the seriousness of the victim's wounds is not known, but that after initial treatment at Niagara Falls Medical Center, he was transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls detectives at 286-4553.

