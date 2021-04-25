Niagara Falls police probe Ferry Avenue shooting that sent man to hospital

Niagara Falls police continue to probe an early Sunday shooting on Ferry Avenue.

Police say officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Ferry and found a 31-year-old man shot in the chest.

Police later Sunday said the seriousness of the victim's wounds is not known, but that after initial treatment at Niagara Falls Medical Center, he was transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls detectives at 286-4553.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.