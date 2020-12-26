Niagara Falls plans houses for lower-income buyers in package with Jordan Gardens repairs

The number of new homes to be built awaits the results of a market study, which is to be completed by October, Scott said.

“The economics have to support the number of homes you want to build. We can’t do spec homes. We don’t have the resources for that," Scott said.

"Given the nature of current mortgage interest rates and the fact that we can maybe link a couple of programs together in order to reduce costs and make the mortgage itself a little lower, we can move folks out of being renters into homeowners. That’s the overriding concept," Restaino said.

The state granted the Housing Authority $500,000 this summer to make plans for the renovation of Jordan Gardens, but the house building component is part of the package. The state and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development favor a home ownership component in public housing projects.

The state also assigned the Housing Authority a consultant, Monica McCullough of MM Development Advisors, as a condition of grant. The Housing Authority will apply next year for funds to pay for the construction and renovation work, which Scott said could begin as soon as the first quarter of 2022.