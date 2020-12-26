Niagara Falls plans houses for lower-income buyers in package with Jordan Gardens repairs

A year after public and political opposition scuttled a proposal for an 80-unit apartment complex in Niagara Falls' North End, a new plan from the city and the Niagara Falls Housing Authority calls for pairing construction of new single-family homes with renovations to an aging housing project.
The $15 million to $20 million plan to renovate the 100-unit Jordan Gardens housing complex also includes a provision to build new houses in the neighborhood, targeted for lower-income, first-time home buyers.
The house sites could include vacant lots being created by a city push to demolish abandoned, blighted houses in the area, which the government calls census tract 202. It's the area around Highland and Beech avenues, where 68% of the residents are Black, according to a 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.
Although the Census Bureau says 28.8% of all Niagara Falls residents live below the poverty line, in census tract 202, the poverty figure is 55.8%.
In November 2019, DePaul Properties gave up on a $15.5 million project in the neighborhood that included an 80-unit apartment building. North End residents spoke out against it and the City Council passed a resolution opposing the plan.
“Part of that problem was, there wasn’t a lot of community engagement in the discussions running into it," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. "Folks were just up in arms. We don’t need more housing projects; we need more in the nature of single-family homes and construction of a neighborhood.”
“There was no appetite for additional affordable housing units in certain places in the city," said Clifford M. Scott, Housing Authority executive director.
"We think that rehabilitating Jordan Gardens is going to provide stability to that census tract 202 and the surrounding neighborhoods," Scott said. "We also need to create some single-family home ownership opportunities for families that continue to want to live there but also want to see more improved housing. That’s our objective. Reducing blight is our principal focus today."
The city has spent about $200,000 on about 30 home demolitions in the North End in recent weeks, Restaino said.
"We’re looking to create a first-time home buyer program and enable some of the residents throughout the city who are paying some fairly high rents to get into mortgages that are not greater than their rent – hopefully, less than their rent," said Frank A. Soda, chairman of the Housing Authority board.
"Quite possibly, some families from Jordan Gardens might be able to become homeowners in the future," Soda said.
“I’ve met with a couple of entities that want to do some of this construction," Restaino said. "Obviously, the Housing Authority will be partnering with the city in helping to get that accomplished. We hope to be able to put together an aggressive program for first-time home buyers."
The number of new homes to be built awaits the results of a market study, which is to be completed by October, Scott said.
“The economics have to support the number of homes you want to build. We can’t do spec homes. We don’t have the resources for that," Scott said.
"Given the nature of current mortgage interest rates and the fact that we can maybe link a couple of programs together in order to reduce costs and make the mortgage itself a little lower, we can move folks out of being renters into homeowners. That’s the overriding concept," Restaino said.
The state granted the Housing Authority $500,000 this summer to make plans for the renovation of Jordan Gardens, but the house building component is part of the package. The state and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development favor a home ownership component in public housing projects.
The state also assigned the Housing Authority a consultant, Monica McCullough of MM Development Advisors, as a condition of grant. The Housing Authority will apply next year for funds to pay for the construction and renovation work, which Scott said could begin as soon as the first quarter of 2022.
"The first request would go to the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and then possibly HUD, and our own program income to fill the gaps," Soda said. "Possibly a private investor the way the replacement for Center Court went, the HOPE VI project, but that’s not our first choice."
The HOPE VI project, which opened in 2010 after protracted controversy, was built by a private company, Norstar Development USA.
"Even though the HOPE VI project was a replacement for Center Court and ultimately the Niagara Falls Housing Authority will own the HOPE VI project, the management of it is done by the private resident manager, which is Norstar Development, because of the low-income housing tax credits that went along with that project," Soda said. "We’d really like to stay away from low-income housing tax credits unless they’re absolutely needed.”