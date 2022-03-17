Niagara Falls penguins to emerge for post-pandemic public encounters

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Humboldt penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara will be allowed to meet the public this weekend.

It's part of the Aquarium's revived Penguin Days weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Keepers will bring some of the 14 penguins out of their $3.5 million glassed-in Penguin Coast habitat and onto the Aquarium floor for group encounters with visitors several times each day.

Regular admission prices will be in effect: $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors and $14.95 for children, with kids under age 2 free.

The Humboldt penguins, natives to the Pacific coast of South America and the coast of Antarctica, are listed as a vulnerable species.

