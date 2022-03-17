 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls penguins to emerge for post-pandemic public encounters
Niagara Falls penguins to emerge for post-pandemic public encounters

Petting penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara

From left, Aquarium of Niagara Executive Director Gary K. Siddall, then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino pet Humboldt penguins Tex and Burgess at the Aquarium on July 21, 2020.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Humboldt penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara will be allowed to meet the public this weekend.

It's part of the Aquarium's revived Penguin Days weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Keepers will bring some of the 14 penguins out of their $3.5 million glassed-in Penguin Coast habitat and onto the Aquarium floor for group encounters with visitors several times each day.

Social connection

McKenzie Farnham, 1, of North Tonawanda, chases after Ignacio, who playfully swims next to the glass. Ignacio is a Humboldt penguin, a species deemed "vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Regular admission prices will be in effect: $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors and $14.95 for children, with kids under age 2 free.

The Humboldt penguins, natives to the Pacific coast of South America and the coast of Antarctica, are listed as a vulnerable species.

