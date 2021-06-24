 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls pays Family Dollar $220k for store damaged by police car
Niagara Falls pays Family Dollar $220k for store damaged by police car

The scene in Niagara Falls where a police officer crashed into a Family Dollar store while responding to a call in 2016.

 Buffalo News file photo

The Niagara Falls City Council voted Wednesday to pay the owners of a Family Dollar store $220,000 in compensation for damage to a store caused when a speeding police car crashed into it in 2016.

In January, the Council voted to pay Family Dollar's insurance company $125,000, but Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said that payment was for lost revenue resulting from the damage to the store at 1309 Pine Ave.

On March 29, 2016, Officer Christopher J. McKimmie, lost control of his patrol car while speeding to assist another officer on a call, and struck the store. Family Dollar sought compensation for the damage and for an injured employee's workers' compensation payments.

The Council also voted to settle another lawsuit Wednesday, with a $60,000 payment to Kristin N. Bradfield of Niagara Falls.

She suffered neck and back injuries Aug. 31, 2016, when a city dump truck, driven by city employee John A. Rosino, collided with her vehicle on Military Road.

