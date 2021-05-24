Niagara Falls paving focus is on LaSalle area

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino on Monday announced the city's first 10 street repaving projects for this summer, most of them in the LaSalle section of the city.

The first site is Frontier Avenue from 93rd Street to 95th Street. The crew then will turn the corner onto 93rd Street and repave to the street's dead end at Bergholtz Creek.

Moving to the west, paving is scheduled on 86th and 87th streets between Niagara Falls Boulevard and Bollier Avenue; on 85th Street from the boulevard to South Military Road; and on 84th Street between Buffalo and Stephenson avenues.

Other sites on the initial paving list are Council Street from Rivershore Drive to Joliet Avenue; 60th Street from Frontier Avenue to Niagara Falls Boulevard; North Avenue from Lockport Street to Hyde Park Boulevard; and Whitney Avenue from 11th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard.

The city will provide paving updates on its website and on the city's and Restaino's Facebook pages.

