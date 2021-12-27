Niagara Falls park attendance, revenues grew in 2021, but still lag pre-pandemic levels

Attendance at state parks in Niagara Falls and elsewhere in the region vastly improved last year over 2020.

But officials say park use hasn't bounced back to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.

State Parks officials said 2019 remains the year by which all others must be measured.

"I will remind everybody that 2019 was a record year for us. We were certainly very hopeful that those numbers were going to keep trending upward," Ron Peters, deputy director of Niagara Region State Parks, said at a recent meeting of the Niagara Region Parks Commission.

"We can only guess where it might have been now. Still, we’re coming back. A little bit more to go to get back to some level of normalcy," Peters said.

The announced visitorship at Niagara Reservation State Park, by far the largest of the parks, reached nearly 8.5 million from April 1 through Nov. 30, up from 5.45 million in 2020. But in the last pre-pandemic year, the state claimed 9.5 million visitors for that park.

This year's increase doesn't surprise those in the tourist attraction field.