Niagara Falls park attendance, revenues grew in 2021, but still lag pre-pandemic levels

Attendance at state parks in Niagara Falls and elsewhere in the region vastly improved last year over 2020.
But officials say park use hasn't bounced back to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.
State Parks officials said 2019 remains the year by which all others must be measured.
"I will remind everybody that 2019 was a record year for us. We were certainly very hopeful that those numbers were going to keep trending upward," Ron Peters, deputy director of Niagara Region State Parks, said at a recent meeting of the Niagara Region Parks Commission.
"We can only guess where it might have been now. Still, we’re coming back. A little bit more to go to get back to some level of normalcy," Peters said.
The announced visitorship at Niagara Reservation State Park, by far the largest of the parks, reached nearly 8.5 million from April 1 through Nov. 30, up from 5.45 million in 2020. But in the last pre-pandemic year, the state claimed 9.5 million visitors for that park.
This year's increase doesn't surprise those in the tourist attraction field.
“There’s a lot of traffic moving through that park," said Gary K. Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara. "When you look at what people are looking for in terms of experiences, especially during a pandemic, they want to be outdoors."
Across the Buffalo Niagara region, this year's attendance rose from 2020 in all state parks except for Big Six Mile Creek Marina and Beaver Island, Buffalo Harbor and Evangola state parks.
Overall attendance at the state parks during this year's eight-month tourist season was listed as 11.5 million.
Niagara and Erie state parks drew 11.7 million visitors in 2019.
“We are within 1% of where we were in 2019. We’re virtually even, which is fantastic," Peters said.
In Niagara Falls, major attractions saw attendance improve from 2020, too. Of course, it could hardly have been worse than in the lockdown year, but business didn't match 2019 levels.
The Maid of the Mist boat ride sold 1 million tickets this year, spokesman Kevin Keenan said. That was at least within hailing distance of its 2019 figure of 1.3 million. In 2020, hampered by a shortened season and capacity restrictions, the Maid sold 285,000 tickets.
The same limitations spoiled the Aquarium of Niagara's 2020 season, when 99,000 tickets were sold. This year, it sold 208,000 admissions. But in 2019, that figure was 299,000.
“I think in general we’re feeling encouraged, certainly a lot better than we did in 2020," said Siddall. "I think there’s still a little bit of hesitancy for that complete return to full indoor attractions."
The Aquarium tried to reassure those worried about indoor visits by limiting the number of the people allowed in the building at any time to 300, even after state capacity restrictions were lifted.
The main reason for the attendance drop appears to be the border and international travel restrictions that kept most Canadian and overseas visitors away.
"If the Canadian border is closed, there’s less opportunity to realize visitors and revenue, and likewise if the border’s open and it’s a little more fluid, we’re accessible to a larger group," Siddall said.
Improved park revenue
State park revenue also increased this year compared to 2020, but did not come close to matching 2019 levels.
The state parks in Erie and Niagara counties brought in more than $16.5 million in revenue from April 1 to Nov. 30, a 177% increase from the shade under $6 million collected during the same months in 2020.
“We nearly tripled our 2020 revenue numbers, which is a great trend, but we’re still down 32% from 2019," Peters said.
Revenue at Niagara Reservation State Park was $14.6 million this year, up from $4.4 million in 2020.
The state's revenue sources at Niagara Falls include parking, food concessions, sales of tickets for trolley rides within the park and for the Cave of the Winds, and a cut of the Maid of the Mist's receipts.
Big Six was under construction all year, parks spokeswoman Angela Berti said, explaining a 25% attendance drop, from 62,000 to 46,000. Beaver Island attendance was off 8%, while Buffalo Harbor and Evangola fell only 1% each.
The Golden Hill numbers are being recalculated and not yet available because the count of boat launch use at the Somerset park was inadvertently omitted from the commission's December report, Berti said.
But revenue rose at all the parks where attendance fell, except for Beaver Island and Big Six, where the money ended up in the pockets of concessionaire Montana International.
Hotel numbers
In Niagara Falls, many hotels exceeded their 2019 revenue this year, but only by raising prices, as occupancy continued to lag.
“What I can say anecdotally for this year, and also factually, is many of our hotels surpassed 2019 revenue, not occupancy," said John H. Percy Jr., president of Destination Niagara USA, Niagara County's tourism promotion agency. "Occupancy is still down, but revenue exceeded 2019 numbers anywhere between 5% and 40%.”
For the first 10 months of 2021, Niagara County's hotel occupancy rate was 52%, below the national average of 58%, Percy reported. But the peak summer months showed gaudier results.
July hotel occupancy in the county was 80.9%, beating the national average of 69.5%. In August, the county figure was 79%, while the national average occupancy was 63%.
In July, the average hotel night in Niagara County cost $182, which was almost $40 more than the national average, Percy said. For the first 10 months of the year, the average Niagara County room price of $136 a night was $13 higher than the national average.
“I projected this year would be 60% of 2019, so for the hotels to far exceed that revenue was just music to my ears," Percy said. "They replaced a lot of the revenue in their coffers that they had been missing out on the last 12 months going into 2021.”
But Percy wonders if park visitors are less interested in the big commercial attractions than in the past.
“Are they not taking the Maid? They may be coming and just enjoying the outdoors and don’t want to be in confined spaces. There’s so many factors that are playing a role in our world now," Percy said. "You don‘t know where people’s psyche is.”