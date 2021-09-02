 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls organization that offers alternatives to abortion to host fundraiser
The Niagara Falls Medical Pregnancy Center at the Summit Life Outreach Center will host a fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Tickets are $50.

The fundraiser, the organization's largest of the year, will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 401 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.

The mission of the Summit Life Outreach Center, located at 1622 Pine Ave., is to help those with unexpected or unplanned pregnancies by offering alternatives to abortion.

The guest speaker is Fr. Frank A. Pavone, national director of Priests for Life.

To obtain tickets or more information about the event, visit summitlifecenter.com/events, or call Dorothea Nortz at 246-2355, Barb Bidak at 940-6718 or the center at 298-8600.

