A popular nightly fireworks display in Niagara Falls, Ont., is being paused this weekend due to wildfires across Quebec province and associated air-quality advisories for large swaths of Canada and the U.S., including Niagara Falls and Western New York.

The fireworks, sponsored by Niagara Falls Tourism, were put on hold for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Niagara Falls Tourism said it will continue to monitor the situation with the fires in determining whether the fireworks can return on Monday.

The Niagara Falls fireworks series program runs nightly from May 19 to Oct. 9 and is Canada’s longest running fireworks series.

- Jay Tokasz