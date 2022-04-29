 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls offering home improvement, sewer repair loans

Blighted houses on 7th Street with the Seneca Niagara Casino in the background in Niagara Falls.

 James P. McCoy
Loans of up to $15,000 are available from the City of Niagara Falls to any homeowner who needs help paying for exterior home repairs.

Mayor Robert M. Restaino announced that the loans, which can be repaid over 10 years at 3% annual interest, were funded through a $390,000 grant from the state Attorney General's Office.

The city also offers loans for repairs of sewer laterals – the pipe that connects a house to the sewer main – through a program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which set income limits for eligible homeowners.

Prospective applicants for either loan should call 716-286-8800.

A 311 link soon will go live on the city website for reports of potholes, tree problems, bad sidewalks and other code violations. The city already has a phone line for that purpose – 716-286-4311.

Restaino said the city also now offers text alerts for residents who want to receive various types of city announcements. They are activated by texting RESIDENT to 716-325-5723.

