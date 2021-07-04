Niagara Falls municipal phone lines down

Non-emergency municipal phone lines for the City of Niagara Falls are out of service, with a provider working to make necessary repairs, according to city officials.

The Niagara Falls Police and Fire departments are in contact with the phone provider, but there has been no restoration timeline given.

The problem only affects calls to non-emergency lines.

Until the issue is resolved, the city recommends using the following phone numbers with 716 area codes to call for non-emergency situations: 264-3538, 513-6733 and 622-9421.

For all emergency situations, residents should continue to dial 911 because that line has not been affected, officials said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

