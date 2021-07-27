Niagara Falls Memorial to provide prenatal care in community clinic

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will send its chief of obstetrics and gynecology to a community clinic in the Black community twice a month to provide direct prenatal care for pregnant women.

Memorial and Community Health Center of Buffalo announced the program Tuesday.

The site will be the CHC's Niagara Falls location at 2715 Highland Ave., where Dr. Hannah Bailey of Memorial will visit every other Tuesday, starting next month, according to Memorial spokeswoman Andrea Gray.

Dr. LaVonne Ansari, head of the CHC, said she expects about 10 patients will attend each session. Gray said after the 26th week of pregnancy, the women will be asked to go to Memorial, which has ultrasound and other equipment to aid in prenatal care.

"We've got to get the community used to the new model, because normally, we refer them out," Ansari said, referring to pregnant women. "We don't have the equipment."

She said the CHC and Memorial are looking into cooperation in other health areas.