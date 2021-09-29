Niagara Falls Memorial to hold Covid booster shot clinics twice weekly

Those who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will have an option to obtain a booster shot twice a week at free clinics in Niagara Falls.

The clinics begin from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and will be held at those times every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter in the Niagara Falls Community Education Center, at 6060 Lindbergh Ave.

Advance registration is needed through the website of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, which will staff the clinic.

For now, boosters are available only to those who received their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, and who meet government eligibility guidelines, primarily being over age 65 or having immune deficiencies. Those with jobs that increase their risk of infection also are eligible.

The location of the clinic could change in the future depending on patient volume, Memorial's announcement said.

