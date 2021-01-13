 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls Memorial takes its vaccination clinics to school
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has begun to hold some of its Covid-19 vaccination clinics in the field house at Niagara Falls High School, hospital spokesman Patrick J. Bradley said Wednesday.

The medical center held vaccinations at the school Tuesday and Wednesday, and is booked solid for clinics Thursday and Friday, Bradley said. Future dates will be announced as the supply of vaccine is replenished.

Memorial has administered vaccinations to almost 2,500 people in eligible groups so far, Bradley said. The clinics at the field house are open only to those in qualifying groups who have made advance appointments.

"I applaud School Superintendent Mark Laurrie for making this spacious and very accessible facility available to us,” said Joseph A. Ruffolo, medical center president and CEO. “It vastly improves our ability to serve our neighbors as we strive to defeat the virus that causes Covid-19.”

