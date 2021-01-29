Niagara Falls Memorial resumes patient visitation

For the first time since early December, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will allow visits to patients, but on a limited schedule, the hospital announced Friday.

Only one visitor will be allowed per patient at any one time, and all visitors must sign in at the front desk and be screened for possible Covid-19 infection. Anyone with Covid-like symptoms or who is under quarantine will be barred.

Visiting hours on the medical-surgical units will be from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Exceptions may be made in end-of-life or labor and delivery situations.

Visiting hours for the intensive care unit and the mental health floors will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Visitation in the Emergency Department will be limited to one person, who must remain in the treatment room.

One individual may accompany a patient scheduled for gastrointestinal, interventional or cardiac catheterization procedures, and for appointments at the Golisano Center for Community Health. A caregiver may accompany each patient to the Golisano Medical Oncology Center.

