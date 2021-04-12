Niagara Falls Memorial plans $150,000 mobile medical van

With $150,000 in federal money relayed by the City of Niagara Falls, a large new mobile medical van soon will bring health care services to underserved areas of the city.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has received state regulatory approval to operate the van. The delivery date of the custom-built van is uncertain, hospital spokesman Patrick J. Bradley said Monday.

Mayor Robert M. Restaino said the money came from the federal Cares Act, a pandemic stimulus law passed last year. Bradley said the grant will pay for most of the project's cost.

The mobile clinic will offer primary care, nutritional counseling, women’s health services and Covid-19 testing and vaccinations. It will have a fully equipped exam room and wireless access to Memorial's health records.

Last year, the Niagara Falls Social Justice Commission documented health care access problems for the city's Blacks and reported that their life expectancy can be as much as 18 years shorter than for whites in the same ZIP code.

